Robert P. Schoch
Robert P. Schoch, 90, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Jean (Zimmerman) Schoch for 64 years.
Born Jan. 20, 1930, in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Clayton and Helen (Kunkle) Schoch.
Robert was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954.
Following his service, Robert worked for 36 years as a trainman for Lehigh Valley Railroad and Conrail.
Robert enjoyed gardening, working around the house and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his wife, Jean; son, Glenn Schoch, husband of Renee, of Lehighton; and his three grandchildren, Alyssa, Chelsey and Noah.
Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held and announced in the future. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made
at www.schaefferfunerals.com
.