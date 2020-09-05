1/1
Rev. Robert Q. Wolcott
Rev. Robert
Q. Wolcott
Rev. Robert Q. Wolcott, 93, of New Ringgold, formerly Hometown, passed away Friday in his home with his family at his side.
Robert was born in
Springfield, MA, a son of the late Quentin and Geneva (Peck) Wolcott.
He was a Wesleyan and Evangelical Congregational pastor for 50 years. He married Martha Jane (Wice) Wolcott in 1949 and she was an integral part of his ministry. Martha passed away in 2017. After retirement he and his wife were members of Bethany EC Church, Tamaqua.
Surviving are three sons; Timothy and his wife Betty of Hobe Sound FL, Joel and his wife Brenda of Falconer NY, and Matthew of Dallas TX; four daughters, Priscilla wife of David Becker of Walnutport, Esther wife of John Meier of New Ringgold, Rebecca of Berryburg, and Elizabeth wife of John Conrad of Coopersburg; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Service: The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Bethany EC Church, Tamaqua, Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial park, Hometown. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Lamar Christ Funeral Home.


Published in Times News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
