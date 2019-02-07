Robert R. Hayman

Robert Richard Hayman, 79, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton.

He was born in Mendon, Ohio, a son of the late Mary (Price) and Ralph Hayman.

Sur-viving are his wife of 54 years, Helen, and two children, Mark, husband of Karen, and Heather, wife of Dan Putkowski, and one grandchild, Callie Jade Hayman. Also surviving are two sisters, Sue Wiktor and Patricia Rowe. A brother, Ronald, is predeceased.

Many cousins, nieces and nephews, plus aunts, Mrs. Deloris Moore in Ohio and Mrs. Betty Shimp of Florida, also survive.

Robert graduated from Jim Thorpe Area High School in 1957. He was employed for several years by Buckeye Pipeline Company in Emmaus as a gauger and a dispatcher.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea after the truce was signed. He manned the Hawk Anti-Aircraft Missiles with a special crew atop a mountain.

Robert was the owner of Robert Hayman Water Systems for 24 years, selling it to his son and wife upon his retirement in 2000.

Robert was a member of the Mahoning Township Lions Club for 34 years, where he received many awards, including the prestigious Melvin Jones Award. He was instrumental in getting the Rabies Clinic started several years ago, along with Dr. Mary Lombardo, which the Lions continue every year.

Robert loved to hunt and fish, taking many trips to Colorado and Wyoming, where he netted antelope and mule deer.

Service: A Cele-bration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. in the social hall of Ben Salem UCC, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton. The Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary