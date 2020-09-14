1/
Robert R. Ruch
Robert R. Ruch
Robert R. "Butch" Ruch, 88, of Mahoning Township, formerly of Aquashicola, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of the late Shirley E. (Smith) Ruch.
He drove truck for 30 years for the Materials Transport Service.
Butch served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton, Butch was a son of the late Walter and Gertrude (Fogel) Ruch.
He was a loving father and grandfather to daughters Kay, and her husband, David Frey, Robin Cupples (d. 2018); grandchildren, Keri Purvis, Christie Bisschop, Michael and Matthew Cupples; great-grandchildren, Emilya Hawkins, Lilah Cupples and Reece Bisschop; a brother James, and his wife, Rita; and a son-in-law, Brad Cupples.
Butch was also predeceased by eight siblings.
Service: Graveside memorial service will be announced. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 2915 Fireline Rd., Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
