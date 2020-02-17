|
Robert R. Sheckler
Robert R. Sheckler, 83, of White Street, Bowmanstown, died Thursday evening, Feb. 13, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Dorothy (Buhay) Sheckler. They celebrated 64 years of marriage last week.
Born in Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late Chester and Leah (Frey) Sheckler.
He was the owner/operator of Sheckler's Appliances, Bowmanstown, for 30 years before retiring in 2005, and previously was employed by the Gulf Oil Co., Allentown, and Philadelphia, as financial manager.
He was a graduate of the former Bethlehem Business School and served in the Air Force, peacetime.
Robert was an active member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Palmerton, where he led the financial committee, was a member of planning committee, and taught Sunday school.
He was also a member of the Bowmanstown Borough Planning commission, and served on the board of the Carbon County Training Center for over 40 years.
An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Bowmanstown Rod and Gun Club. In his early years, he and his father raised and trained excellent hunting beagles.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Tanya S., wife of Terry Williams of Narvon, Lancaster County, and Lisa A. Sheckler of Phoenixville, Chester County; a son, Seth R. of Bowmanstown; three grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth and Kurtis; a great-granddaughter, AnnMarie; and two sisters, Mae Lockard of Bowmanstown and Lucille, wife of Larry Smith of Trachsville.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Faith Alive United Methodist Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton. Private family interment with military honors, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Road, Bowmanstown. Private family viewing. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, P.O. Box 177, 678 Pine St., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at
Published in Times News on Feb. 17, 2020