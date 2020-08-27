Robert F. Rhyder Jr.

Robert F. Rhyder Jr., 63, formerly of Lehighton, passed away peacefully at his home in Jacksonville, FL, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in Lehighton on Feb. 2, 1957, he was the eldest child of Robert and Victoria (Litchauer) Rhyder.

Robert excelled in football and wrestling during his time at Lehighton Area High School.

After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, graduating as Honor Graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC. He went on to serve in Presidential Helicopter Squadron HMX-1 in Quantico, VA.

After the Marines he graduated from Lehigh University with a mechanical engineering degree where he had an internship at NASA.

Robert had a distinguished career in quality control, including positions as VP of Quality for Hamilton Beach/Proctor Silex and as a consultant with the Department of Defense and numerous companies, as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. During that time, he authored Manufacturing Process Design and Optimization.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially vacationing at Walt Disney World. He adored his grandchildren, nephew and niece. He was also an avid dog lover. Always willing to lend an ear, helping hand, or witty joke, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife Pamela (Collins) Rhyder; mother, Victoria Rhyder; sister Karen, wife of Glenn Callihan; and two daughters, April Rhyder Bramell and Toni Rhyder Leiby; and stepchildren Christopher and Kathryn; five grandchildren, Avery, Alec, Adrienne, Darcy and Lillian, along with a nephew and niece, Sean and Catie.

He is predeceased by his father, Robert F. Rhyder.

Service: A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled on a later date.

The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.





