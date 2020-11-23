Robert S. Kuhn Jr.

Robert S. "Bob" Kuhn Jr., 68, of Adventure Lane, Jim Thorpe, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan (Mann) Kuhn. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniv-ersary on July 17.

For many years, he was the ow-ner and operator of Kuhn Transportation, Jim Thorpe. Prior to that, he was a plumber for his father, Robert "Fozzy" Kuhn, of Kuhn's Plumbing & Heating Co., Jim Thorpe.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of Rosemary (Huber) Kuhn of Jim Thorpe and the late Robert S. "Fozzy" Kuhn Sr.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and American Legion Post 304, both of Jim Thorpe, and a lifetime member of the NRA and the Penn Forest Club.

Kuhn was a 1970 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard of Pennsylvania for six years.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR racing, golfing and traveling with his family in his motor home.

Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are two sons, Jason, and his fiancée, Jen, of Lehighton, and Scott of Jim Thorpe; two brothers, David "Shoes," and his wife, Constance, and Richard, and his wife, Mary Alice, both of Jim Thorpe; a sister Rachelle, wife of Daryl Snyder of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Matthew of Jim Thorpe and Cheyanne, Christian and Connor, all of Minersville; and several nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.





