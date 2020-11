Susan and Family,

My deepest condolences on the passing of Bobby. He always had the good of the children of JT at heart and he did his best to accommodate the family requests whenever he was able regarding their busing needs. On a personal note, Bobby was my first "phone call" on those days when the decisions had to be made regarding a late start or a closing of school and I appreciated his straightforward advice in making those tough decisions. And he was always sure to let me know if an early dismissal was needed. He was always supportive of me during my time as Principal and Superintendent of JT and was always ready with a comment that could make me smile even on the toughest day.

One of the things I liked most about him was that even when we disagreed on busing issues, he always kept it professional. That meant a great deal to me...



God Bless you Susan and your family.



Best,

Dr. Barbara Conway, retired JT Supt.

