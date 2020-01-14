|
Robert S. Smith
Robert S. Smith, 74, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in his residence.
He was most recently employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he worked in the electronics department as a night vision and satellite communications specialist.
Born in Palmerton on Oct. 30, 1945, he was a son of the late Floyd W. and Betty E. (Ahner) Smith.
He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, having attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer as a weather forecaster with 23 years of service.
He attended services at the Church of Christ, Allentown.
Smith was a member of American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, and the Vietnam Veterans of Carbon County.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing for halibut in Alaska, hunting with the Monterey Peninsula Archery Club Alaska, and spending time at the East Penn Sporting Club and the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Julie, wife of Troy Gower of Lehighton; two sons, Adam Smith of Kirkland, WA, and Dennis Smith, and his wife, Nicole, of Redmond WA; two sisters, Linda Cotant of Peru, IN, and Susan Ruch of Rockhill, S.C.; four grandchildren, Trey, Maddex, Aros and Titus.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Vahnne Gower.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to a veterans . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 14, 2020