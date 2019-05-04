|
|
Robert W. Smith
Robert W. Smith, 98, passed in January 2019.
He was born in Bowmanstown, in October 1920.
A loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was a graduate of Palmerton High School class of 1938.
Veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Retired Navy, SCPO and U.S. Civil Service.
Son of the late Norman C. Smith and Martha I. (Wentz) Smith.
Brother of the late Cuthbert H. Smith, Nelson B. Smith and Peggyann R. Weiss.
Husband of the late Lois I. Scott Smith. Father of L. Renell Collum, Wanda L. Smith de Perez, William T. Smith and Barbara A. Davis. Grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 14.
Service: Funeral services will be held May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the R. L. Scott family cemetery in Kenly, NC.
Published in Times News on May 4, 2019