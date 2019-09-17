Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Smith


Jan. 20, 1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Smith Obituary
Robert W. Smith
Robert W. Smith, 63, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Ohm) Smith. They were married on Nov. 20, 1999.
Born in Palmerton on Jan. 20, 1956, he was a son of the late Ray E. and Frances N. (Kuntz) Smith.
He received a double bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Penn State University. He started his career working briefly for Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. For the last 34 years, he was employed by Broadcom, LTD (AT&T, Lucent and Agere) as a global credit analyst.
Bob was a member of the Hose Co. No. 1, Slatington, having served as its former assistant fire chief, and was a member of the Slatington Moose Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Brittany Smith and Brandi Smith; a son, Shawn Kline; three grandchildren, Kali, Ryker and Paizlie; and two sisters, Martha George and Patricia Jackson.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Damion R. Smith.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Union Cemetery, Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 370 Seventh St., Suite 1802, New York, N.Y. 10001.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now