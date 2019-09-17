|
Robert W. Smith
Robert W. Smith, 63, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Ohm) Smith. They were married on Nov. 20, 1999.
Born in Palmerton on Jan. 20, 1956, he was a son of the late Ray E. and Frances N. (Kuntz) Smith.
He received a double bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Penn State University. He started his career working briefly for Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. For the last 34 years, he was employed by Broadcom, LTD (AT&T, Lucent and Agere) as a global credit analyst.
Bob was a member of the Hose Co. No. 1, Slatington, having served as its former assistant fire chief, and was a member of the Slatington Moose Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Brittany Smith and Brandi Smith; a son, Shawn Kline; three grandchildren, Kali, Ryker and Paizlie; and two sisters, Martha George and Patricia Jackson.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Damion R. Smith.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Union Cemetery, Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 370 Seventh St., Suite 1802, New York, N.Y. 10001.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019