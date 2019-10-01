|
Robert W. Strohl
Robert W. Strohl, 54, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in his home.
He was a truck driver for many years.
Born on Friday, Feb. 3, 1965, in Allentown, he was a son of Sterling Strohl and the late Shirley (Horn) Strohl.
Surviving in addition to his father are a son, Cody J. of Lehighton; his fiancée, Bernadette Vachon of Nesquehoning; two brothers, Sterling Jr., and his wife, Sherri, of Lehighton, and Kermit, and his wife, Tammy, of Weissport; and three grandchildren.
He was predeceased by son, Joshua.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Suicide Prevention, c/o the funeral home, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 1, 2019