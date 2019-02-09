Robert Zimmermann, Jr.

Robert G. Zimmermann Jr., 70, of Effort, passed away Friday, Feb. 8 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was the loving husband of Dorothy J. (Selby) Zimmermann. They would have celebrated their 17 wedding anniversary on Feb. 8 of this year.

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Robert G. Zimmermann Sr. and the late Evelyn (Duerbeck) Zimmermann.

Robert was a Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy veteran and was very proud to have served his country for 23 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Rob and his wife, Kim, of Texas; a daughter, Tammy; two sisters, Barbara of New Jersey and Sue of Texas; three stepdaughters, Lisa, Amy, and Liz; five grandchildren, Madison, Alex, Cheryl, Austin, and Crumb Cruncher; and his dear friends, Jay and Elaine Cohen.

Services will be scheduled for a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.

Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary