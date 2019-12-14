|
Roberta M. Cunfer
Roberta M. Cunfer, 84, of Slatington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Ernest J. Cunfer. They were married on April 11, 1959.
Born in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Metzger) Peet. Roberta was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Star Hose Co #1 Auxiliary, Slatington.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert J. Cunfer and wife, Cynthia, of Slatington, Charles J. Cunfer of Slatington and Timothy J. Cunfer of Ashfield; two daughters, Mary A. and husband, Scott Stahler, and Ruth A. Cunfer, both of Palmerton; six grandchildren, Cassandra, Nathan, Maddison, Jacob, Trace and Beau; three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Marigold and Jacob; three brothers, John Peet and wife, Karlene, of Coudersport, Robert Peet and wife, Lee, of CA, Marion Peet and wife, Beth, of Coudersport.
She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Peet.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 S. Second St., Slatington. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment to follow at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Times News on Dec. 14, 2019