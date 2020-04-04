|
Roderick T. Bliss IV
Roderick T. "R.T." Bliss IV, 38, of Easton, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of Roderick T. Bliss III, and his wife Billi Jo, of Bangor and Andrea Nichols, and her husband, Joseph, of White Bear.
He attended Panther Valley School District and then graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1999.
Always known to be a hard worker, he was employed throughout the years by William G. Kleppinger and Son Concrete, recently experiencing job loss due to the current conditions in the country.
R.T. took great pride in his woodworking, making many gifts that he shared with family and friends. He was also known to dabble in cooking. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and was known to hook a fish or two with his dad. R.T. loved his family more than anything.
Surviving, along with his parents, is a son, Roderick T. Bliss V; stepson, Trey Brown; sister, Jolene Bliss; stepgrandmother, Barbara "Mom-Mom" Kleppinger; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom loved him and will miss him greatly. Also surviving is his longtime companion, Christine Schinstine, whom he loved dearly and who always stood at his side throughout their years together.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.T. and Helen Bliss, Andrew and Irene Palkendo, his stepgrandfather, William "Pop" Kleppinger, and Dr. Martin and Jean Nichols.
Service: Because of the current situation with the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of R.T.'s life will be held at a later date. The family thanks everyone for their love and support during this most difficult time. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home in Nesquehoning is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2020