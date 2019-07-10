Home

Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
View Map
Rodney C. Gilbert Obituary
Rodney C. Gilbert
Rodney C. Gilbert, 48, of Lehighton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Rachael (Mankos) Gilbert. They were married on Aug. 6, 2011.
He was an operating engineer with IUOE, Local 542.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of Lamar F. Gilbert of Schuylkill Haven and the late Nancy (Miller) McGuckin.
Rodney loved the simple things in life, and the simple things in life brought him the most happiness. He loved his family. He enjoyed farming, camping, going fishing and crabbing.
Surviving in addition to his widow and father are a daughter Hannah in South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Breanna and Skylar Gruber, both at home; a brother, Lamar D., and his wife, Denise, in South Carolina; a sister Stephanie, wife of James Akins of New Ringgold; his stepfather, Steven McGuckin in South Carolina; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Cheryl L. Moore officiating. Call 6-7 p.m. Monday. Contributions in his name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on July 10, 2019
