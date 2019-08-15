Home

Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Rodney Hontz Obituary
Rodney B. Hontz
Rodney B. Hontz, 73, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in his home.
Born in Bowmanstown on Dec. 19, 1945, he was a son of the late Walter N. and Charlotte E. (Rehrig) Hontz. He was a 1964 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Rodney worked as an electrician for the New Jersey Zinc Company in Palmerton for over 40 years.
He was of Lutheran faith and was a member of the Bowmanstown and Beaver Run Rod and Gun clubs and a member of the Steelworkers Union.
Rodney loved attending antique car shows and going hunting.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney K. and Scott Hontz; grandson, Dylan; and niece, Karen, wife of Earl Heiland.
He was predeceased by his brother, Llewellyn Hontz; and sister, Vivian Davis
Service: Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 15, 2019
