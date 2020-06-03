Roger A. Balliet
Roger A. Balliet
Roger A. Balliet, 65, of East Penn Township, passed into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, at his residence. He was the husband of Donna L. (Frantz) Balliet, They were married for 45 years last Aug. 24, 2019.
Born in Coaldale, on Tuesday, March 8, 1955, he was a son of the late Edwin and Eleanor (Haupt) Balliet.
Prior to his retire-
ment he was employed as a truck driver for New England Motor Freight, Lehighton.
He was of the Reformed faith.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, gardening, planting and growing very beautiful flowers on the family property.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Donna, are two daughters, Amy Balliet of East Penn Township, and Heather, wife of Jason Brown, of Lehighton; a son, Jesse Balliet of Lehighton; a brother, Maxwell Balliet, and his wife Cindy, of Lehighton; a granddaughter, Madison Brown; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Amandus and Edwin Balliet.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
