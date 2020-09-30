Atty. Ronal F. AustinAtty. Ronal F. Austin, 80, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in The Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Rose Marie (Mayernick) Austin of Philadelphia.Born in Bradford, PA, on Sept. 1, 1940, he was a son of the late Francis and Marjorie (Gerber) Austin.He served our country as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.Prior to retiring, he practiced law in the Burlington, Camden and Salem areas of New Jersey, and in Philadelphia and the Chester an d Bucks County areas in PA.Ronal held an associate's degree in Earth Sciences from Thomas Edison University, a bachelor of science degree from the University of Cincinnati and a law degree from Delaware Law School, Division of Widener University. He also attended Rutgers University.He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, and a former member of the Mahoning Township Lions Club and the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club. He volunteered for the AARP.Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Denise in Wisconsin; two sons, Kris, and his wife, Kathy, in Florida, and Frank in North Carolina; two stepsons, John Pellecchia, and his wife, Barbara, of Philadelphia, and Joseph Pellecchia in Michigan; a sister, Carol, wife of Asa Dickinson of Palmerton; three brothers, Marc, and his wife, Lisa, in Virginia, Vohn, and his wife, Lora, and Kenneth, and his wife, Marva in Delaware; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at