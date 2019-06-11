Ronald A.

Murphy Sr.

Ronald A. Murphy Sr., 67, of Lehighton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Anna M. Murphy, who died in 2011.

Born on May 19, 1952, in Jim Thorpe he was the son of the late Russell and Joyce (Miller) Murphy. He was a 1971 graduate of the Philadelphia School of the Deaf.

Ron worked as laborer for various businesses throughout the area for many years. He was a member of AA in Leh-ighton and also served as treasurer, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Ron had a great sense of humor, loved his family nickname of "Goofy" and his dog Molly. He is survived by his son, Ronald A. Murphy Jr., companion of Jaimie, of Lehighton; brothers, Craig, Richard and Michael; sisters, Joyce Nalesnik, Patricia Swartz, Kimberly Betz, Doris Arsenault, Palma Michlovsky and Renee Sassaman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Russell; and sisters, Karen Terry and Rochelle Murphy.

Service: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Lehighton Cemetery, 4th & Alum sts., Lehighton. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798 Published in Times News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary