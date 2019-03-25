Ronald C. Creyer

Ronald C. Creyer, 78, of Little Gap, formerly of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Joan L. (Michael) Creyer. They would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on May 12.

Born in East Allen Township, on Feb. 2, 1941, he was a son of the late Warren and Pauline (Reph) Creyer.

He was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1959.

A member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 773, Allentown, Ronald was employed by the former Schwerman Trucking Company in Upper Nazareth Township, where he worked as a mechanic for 27 years prior to retiring. Additionally, and for many years, he was a general contractor who specialized in home improvements.

Ronald was a founding member of the East Allen Township Volunteer Fire Company, and was a life member of the Raccoon Club of Northampton.

An avid fisherman, Ronald enjoyed many trips to Canada with his family, as well as camping and attending Bluegrass.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Joan, he is survived by three sons, Don and his wife, Stacy, of Walnutport, Casey and his significant other, Christine, and Bryan and his wife, Cassandra, both of Little Gap; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Dale W. Creyer, and his wife, Carol, of Northampton; two sisters, Darlene and her husband, George Miller, and Gayle and her husband, Douglas Wolf, both of Northampton; along with many nieces and nephews.

Ronald was predeceased by a daughter, Annette L. Creyer-Lewis; and a granddaughter, Amber Lewis.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown - Bath. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Ronald to - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.