Ronald D. Kerr Jr.
Ronald D. Kerr Jr.
Ronald D. Kerr Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of the late Cindy Kerr.
He worked in the auto industry for several companies over the years.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Ronald D. Kerr Sr. and Kathleen (Mansberry) Holloman.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two brothers, Duane Kerr, and his wife, Melissa, of Schnecksville, and Dan Kerr of Petersburg, VA; two nephews and several cousins.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
