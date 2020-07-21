Ronald D. Neff
Ronald D. Neff, 67, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Wanda L. (Walck) Neff.
He was a material handler for Stanley Storage, Allen-town, for many years before retiring.
Born on Aug. 17, 1952, in Danielsville, he was a son of Anna (Cherry) Neff of Walnutport and the late George Neff.
Surviving in addition to his mother are four daughters, Kimberly L., wife of Mike Lutsko, Katrina L. Neff and Kaleena M. Neff, all of Lehighton, and Kerri A. Neff of Catasauqua; three brothers, George Neff of Easton, Richard Neff of Whitehall and Randy Neff of Danielsville; a sister, Lisa Neff of Walnutport; 12 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Larry Neff; and a grandson.
Service: The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in All Saints Episcopal Church, 301 N. Second St., Lehighton. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
