Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gatens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Gatens Sr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Gatens Sr. Obituary
Ronald E. Gatens Sr.
Ronald Edward Gatens Sr., 82, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Vivian G. (Schrantz) Gatens, who passed away in 2001.
Born in (Jam-
estown) Lehigh-
ton on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1937, he was a son of the late Pauline Hofford.
He served our country with the U.S. Army with a re-enlistment during the Vietnam War, having attained the rank of Spec 4 while stationed in Germany.
Prior to retiring, he was an inspector for Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton, with 34 years of service.
An avid outdoorsman/sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing and doing his yardwork at home.
He was a member of the Carbon Beagle Club and the Lehighton Sportsman's Club and was a life member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda A. Gatens Sexton, wife of Dwight Sexton of Lehighton; two sons, Troy A. Gatens, and his companion, Toni Rhyder Leiby, of Slatington, and Ronald E. Gatens Jr., and his companion, Kim Sexton, of Lehighton; two grandsons, Tyler Recica and Brandyn Gatens; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral services at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -