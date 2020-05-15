|
|
Ronald E. Gatens Sr.
Ronald Edward Gatens Sr., 82, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Vivian G. (Schrantz) Gatens, who passed away in 2001.
Born in (Jam-
estown) Lehigh-
ton on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1937, he was a son of the late Pauline Hofford.
He served our country with the U.S. Army with a re-enlistment during the Vietnam War, having attained the rank of Spec 4 while stationed in Germany.
Prior to retiring, he was an inspector for Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton, with 34 years of service.
An avid outdoorsman/sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing and doing his yardwork at home.
He was a member of the Carbon Beagle Club and the Lehighton Sportsman's Club and was a life member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda A. Gatens Sexton, wife of Dwight Sexton of Lehighton; two sons, Troy A. Gatens, and his companion, Toni Rhyder Leiby, of Slatington, and Ronald E. Gatens Jr., and his companion, Kim Sexton, of Lehighton; two grandsons, Tyler Recica and Brandyn Gatens; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral services at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 15, 2020