Ronald G. "Ron" Evans, 59, formerly of Palmerton, lead guitarist of "Von Sorcerer" and "The Lenny Evans Project," passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services, Allentown.

Born in Palmerton on Jan. 10, 1960, he was a son of the late Arja and Gertrude (Paules) Evans.

With over 35 years of heavy metal, hard rock and progressive music, he was a self-taught guitarist who dedicated his life to music. He performed in many venues throughout the Lehigh Valley and Carbon County and produced his own album, "The Church of the Everlasting Space Crystal," in 2012.

Surviving are two sisters, Judy Hughes and Beverly Zellner, both of Slatington.

Service: Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Slatedale Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.

Published in Times News on May 3, 2019