Ronald J. Beers
Ronald J. Beers was born in the Palmerton Hospital on Feb. 16, 1947, to parents Harold Beers (a welder/mechanic and Naval veteran from the First World War) and Anna (Zavada) Beers (a devout Catholic and foster mother to many in her later years).
Ron-ald passed away at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Ahner) Beers; children, Ronald Beers Jr., Joy Beers and Oona Beers; a brother, Harold Beers; and grandchildren, Logan Gregory and Lily Gregory.
As a boy, he had great interest in mechanical technologies, having rebuilt several cars with his dad's assistance. He graduated from Lehighton High School in 1965.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 during the time of the Vietnam War, being discharged in 1970. He was trained in Arizona as an airframe mechanic and was stationed in the United Kingdom, repairing damaged aircraft. During this time, he became a competitive body builder, having won trophies in competitions in England.
He married in 1971 and worked as a union machinist for Ingersoll-Rand in Allentown and then ITT Goulds Pumps in Ashland.
He was known for his easy-going manner and sarcastic humor. He was a hard worker and a good father, willing to make sacrifices for his family.
Service: Mass of the Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Viewing 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. Military honors will immediately follow the service at the church. Contributions in his name may be made to ALS Research, St. Joseph's Indian School or the Allentown Mission.
Published in Times News on Sept. 16, 2019