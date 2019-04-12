Ronald J. "Bim" Betz

Ronald J. "Bim" Betz, 65, of Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died suddenly Wednesday morning, April 10, in his home. He was the longtime companion of the late Mary A. (Steigerwalt) Shuck-Betz, who passed in 2015.

Ronald was employed by Deka Battery, East Penn Mfg. for many years until retirement.

Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Freeman, Sr., and Dorothy (Fry) Betz.

He was a 1972 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army, stateside peacetime, achieving the rank of SP4.

He was a member of the American Legion Oplinger-Hower Post 899, and the Blue Ridge Rod and Gun Club, both of Lehigh Township.

Surviving are: a daughter, Tonya Betz of Nesquehoning; stepdaughter, Nicole Shuck of Lancaster; sister, Shirley Miller of Gilbert; brother, David, and wife, Lynette, of Mahoning Valley; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by sisters, Nancy, Wanda, Sandy and Helen and brothers, Freeman Jr. and Robert.

Services: Memorial service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, with military honors, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Call 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home. Contributions to Disabled American Veterans -

VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101-293. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.

com. Published in Times News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary