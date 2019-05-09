Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Ronald J. George
Ronald J. George, 63 of Palmerton, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home.
Born on Sept. 25, 1955, in Lehigh-
ton, he was the son of Elbert and Josephine (Strohl) George of Palmerton.
Ronald was prev-iously employed by Bruce N. George Excavating as a contractor. He was the owner/operator of Wintergreen Excavating.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of his time hunting and fishing with his beloved dog Simba. He was a member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving, along with his parents, are sons, Nicholas A. George of Jim Thorpe, and Christopher J. George, and wife Trisha, of Lehighton; brother, Roy A. George of Lehighton; grandchildren, Ashton, Joshua, and Jaclynn; nieces and nephews.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 9, 2019
