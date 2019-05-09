Ronald J. George

Ronald J. George, 63 of Palmerton, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home.

Born on Sept. 25, 1955, in Lehigh-

ton, he was the son of Elbert and Josephine (Strohl) George of Palmerton.

Ronald was prev-iously employed by Bruce N. George Excavating as a contractor. He was the owner/operator of Wintergreen Excavating.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of his time hunting and fishing with his beloved dog Simba. He was a member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club.

Surviving, along with his parents, are sons, Nicholas A. George of Jim Thorpe, and Christopher J. George, and wife Trisha, of Lehighton; brother, Roy A. George of Lehighton; grandchildren, Ashton, Joshua, and Jaclynn; nieces and nephews.

Service: A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.