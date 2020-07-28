Ronald M. Hlavaty
Ronald M. Hlavaty, 73, of Mahoning Township, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of LaRae M. (Stein) Hlavaty. They were married for 47 years last Sept. 9, 2019.
Born in Coaldale, on Tuesday, May 20, 1947, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Derkac) Hlavaty Sr.
Ron graduated from Marian Catholic High School in 1965. He attended Penn State Hazleton until he was drafted in the Army in 1966. He served until 1968 at the rank of Specialist 5th class of 1st Armored Division-Old Ironsides.
Ron had a long tenure with Erie Insurance, starting in 1979 in the claims department, moving up to district and then branch sales manager. In 1997, he became the owner and CEO of James & Rae Insurance Agency. He received numerous insurance designations up to his retirement in 2012.
He was a member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 and the Lansford American Veterans, and served as a basketball official.
Ron was very active within St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton, serving as Eucharistic Minister and participating as a member of the Holy Name Society.
Ron found the most joy while golfing, hiking, biking, reading, traveling, and most importantly spending time with his family and spoiling his beloved four grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Tara H., wife of Christopher Haas, of Houston, Texas, and Nicole E., wife of Conor Sedam, of Novi, Michigan; a sister, MaryEllen Ogozalek of Lansford; four grandchildren, Avery, Nellie, Ronin, and Raika; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Gustafson; and two brothers, Joseph Hlavaty Jr. and Robert J. Hlavaty.
Services: Funeral services will be private. A Celebration Of Life service in his honor will be announced in the future. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212; or The American Heart Association
Serving Pa., 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd. #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.