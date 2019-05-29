Ronald N. Angelovich

Brother Ronald N. Angelovich, 74, of Mahoning Township, was called off from labor on Monday, May 27, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Marianne (Melicharek) Angelovich. They were married for 56 years last Oct. 27, 2018.

Born in Mahoning Township on Friday, July 28, 1944, he was a son of the late Michael A. and Marian A. (Steigerwalt) Angel-

ovich.

Ronald most recently worked as a courier for The Jim Thorpe National Bank and previously was employed as an area supervisor for the New Jersey Zinc Corporation, Palmerton.

He held memberships with St. John's Lutheran Church (Heights Section) Jim Thorpe, Lehighton F&AM Lodge 621, Lehighton, and the Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Patricia Snyder of Lehighton, Trina Angelovich Rothrock, wife of David Rothrock, of Breinigsville, and Pamela, wife of William Keer, of Palmerton; a brother, Michael Angelovich, and his wife Shirley, of Mahoning Valley; six grandchildren, Kian, Luke, Nicholos, Anna, Justine and Jonathan; nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer Lindsay Snyder in 2011.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. F. Peter Muhr officiating. Masonic services at 9 a.m. Call 9:15-11 a.m. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Lehigh Carbon Community College Foundation, c/o Jennifer L. Snyder Memorial Fund, 4525 Education Park Drive, Schnecksville, PA 18078. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.