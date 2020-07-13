1/1
Ronald W. Boyer
Ronald W. Boyer
Ronald W. Boyer, 77, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Marie (Solt) Boyer for 43 years.
Born on March 4, 1943, in Mahoning Township, he was a son of the late Warren E. and Gladys (Mosser) Boyer.
Ronald worked as an equipment operator for Livengood Excavators in Walnutport for many years, retiring in 2009.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Mahoning.
Ronald loved collecting and restoring garden tractors and was a member of the Blue Mountain Engine, Gas and Steam Tractor Club, the Pocono Old Tyme Farm Equipment Association Inc in Gilbert and Chapter 17 Tractor Club in Bloomsburg. He also enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Matthew R. Boyer, husband of Michelle, of New Ringgold and Roger L. Naber, husband of Shelley, of Green Bay, WI; daughters, Tami, wife of Brian Kunkle, of Tamaqua, and Lisa George of Walnutport; six grandchildren; nine great-
grandchildren; and a brother, Lamont.
Service: Private family services will be held. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.










Published in Times News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
