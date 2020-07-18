Ronald Yurchak's passing to be with the Lord was 2 years ago on July 16, 2018
Ron enjoyed working by spreading the news
for the "local" newspaper and the "Hazleton" Evening Courier.
He was a dedicated volunteer for the Tamaqua Meals on Wheels program and faithfully kept records for the (N.O.O.A.) National Weather Service as an observer.
Sadly missed by those who loved him. He walks besides us, everyday, unseen, unheard, but ever near.
Still loved, still missed and very dear!
Wife, Marie
Sons, Ronald, Jr. & Gregory
Published in Times News on Jul. 18, 2020.