Rosalia (Lia) Caruso

Rosalia (Lia) Caruso, 82, beloved wife of Salvatore Caruso, passed peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home in Carini, Sicily.

Born in Carini on March 19, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Rosalia (Balsamo) Conigliaro.

Lia, with her husband and th-ree children, moved to the United States in 1972, shortly after they moved to Lehighton, and opened several successful Italian restaurants in the area where she dedicated much of her time when not caring for her family.

She was a devout Catholic and practiced her religion daily.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are three children, Rosetta (Caruso) Balsamo, and her husband, Frank, of Staten Island, N.Y., Antonino (Nino) Caruso, and his wife, Darcy, of Lehighton, and Guiseppe (Pino) Caruso of Palermo, Italy.

Lia was also a cherished grandmother of Laura Bonello and her husband, Charlie, Lia Fiore and her husband, Jack, Vita Balsamo and her fiancé, Jay, Salvatore (Torey) Caruso, Antonino (Nico) Caruso, Angela Neeb and her husband, Matt, Lilianna Caruso, Nadia Caruso, Guiseppe Caruso and Sergio Caruso.

She was also a much loved great-grandmother to Anna and Anthony Bonello and had many nieces and nephews.

Lia was a dear and loving sister of Frank (predeceased), Mima, Gasper, Salvatore and Pino.

Lia will always be remembered by her amazing way of lighting up a room with her beautiful smile, warm heart and kind words. She was a woman of class in every respect. She adored her family and loved to see all of her friends and customers.

She was laid to rest on April 26, 2019, in Carini. She will be remembered, loved and missed until we meet again. Nonna, we will love you always and forever, may your sweet soul rest peacefully.