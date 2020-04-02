|
Mrs. Rose Ann Davidson
Mrs. Rose Ann Davidson, 94, of Coaldale, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Maple Shade Meadows, Nesquehoning. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Davidson and also the wife of the late William Hedesh.
Born in Coaldale, on Friday, Sept. 11, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Anna (Petko) Trimmel.
Prior to her retirement, she was
a self-employed hairdresser/beautician in Coaldale, and also was the co-owner/operator of the D-Super Market in Coaldale with her late husband.
Rose was a member of the former SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, and was a past-president of the Coaldale Business & Professional Women's Organization.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna "Pat" Stahler and Margaret Dillon; and five brothers, John, Michael, Stephen, Frank and Joseph Trimmel.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to a church of choice. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 2, 2020