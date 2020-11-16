1/1
Rose Gusick
1941 - 2020
Rose Gusick, 79, a longtime resident of the Lansford Highrise, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Edward T. Gusick.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Bieniek) Per-
betsky.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are her children, Theresa Gusick of Lansford, Raymond Gusick of Summit Hill, and his companion Wendy, and Deborah Cipko, and her husband Joseph, of Sinking Spring; a sister, Mary Ann Melvin of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Mevlinn, Geordi, Joe, Nichole, Adam, Alinia and Daniel;
great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aiden, Cal, Van, Finn and a baby boy coming in March.
She was preceded in death by a son, Edward A Gusick; brother, John "Jake" Perbetsky; and sister, Stephanie O'Halloren.
Service: Memorial service is on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Calling hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions, in Rose's memory, may be made to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 16, 2020.
