E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
310 Pine St.
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Rose M. Lawson


1925 - 2020
Rose M. Lawson Obituary
Rose M. Lawson
Rose M. Lawson, beloved mother, grandmother, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the home of her son William in Lewistown Valley, while in the care of her family.
Born Thursday, July 15, 1925, in Lansford, a daughter of the late Stephen and Pauline Galgoci. She was also predeceased by her husband, Lionel L. Lawson Jr.; sons, Geary and Glen; sisters, Helen Davis, Agnes Mauceri, Anna Ostrauclski, Mary Mihal, and Josephine Wood; brother, Stephen Klementovic.
Surviving are sons, Lionel L. Lawson III, and his wife Kathy, of Delaware, William S. Lawson of Tamaqua; and Randy K. Lawson, and his wife Kornelia, of Tamaqua; daughters, Linda L. Lawson, and her fiancé Mark Pellish, of Orlando, FL, Paula Lawson of Tamaqua, Dr. Lori A. Lawson of Gulph Mills, Dr. Wendy Degilio, and her husband Dr. Michael, of Jim Thorpe; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Catholic by faith, Rose was devoted to her family. She enjoyed trips to the casino, traveling and was an avid reader. Sunday and holidays spent with family is what Rose looked most forward to.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church. 310 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in St. Michael's cemetery. Summit Hill.
Memorials in her name to: Hillside S.P.C.A., 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 8, 2020
