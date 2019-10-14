Home

Rose Zurn Obituary
In Loving Memory of our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Rose Zurn
who passed away one year ago, Oct. 14, 2018

A light from our family is gone
A voice we loved is stilled
A place is vacant in the home
Which never can be filled.
We have to mourn the loss of one
Who we would have loved to keep
But God who surely loved her best
Has finally made her sleep.
After a lifetime of her love
And joy and music to our ears
God leaves us memories to help us
Through our tears.

With all our love,
Your Family
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019
