1/
Roseann M. Koch
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roseann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roseann M. Koch
Roseann M. Koch, 77, of Apex, NC, formerly of Palmerton, passed away Oct. 2, 2020.
Born in Coaldale on June 9, 1943, she was a daughter of the late George and Rose (Bors) Koch. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Koch.
Surviving are sisters, Louise A. Schoch of Apex, NC, and Peggy L. Rex, and her husband Robert, of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
Roseann was a 1960 graduate of Palmerton High School.
She was an office manager at Jack Jones Buick in Bethlehem before retiring.
She was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Apex, NC.
Service: Private burial service at the convenience of family at Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the COPD Foundation; or the Dementia Society of America.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved