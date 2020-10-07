Roseann M. Koch
Roseann M. Koch, 77, of Apex, NC, formerly of Palmerton, passed away Oct. 2, 2020.
Born in Coaldale on June 9, 1943, she was a daughter of the late George and Rose (Bors) Koch. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Koch.
Surviving are sisters, Louise A. Schoch of Apex, NC, and Peggy L. Rex, and her husband Robert, of Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
Roseann was a 1960 graduate of Palmerton High School.
She was an office manager at Jack Jones Buick in Bethlehem before retiring.
She was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Apex, NC.
Service: Private burial service at the convenience of family at Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the COPD Foundation; or the Dementia Society of America
.