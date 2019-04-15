Rosemarie Bronko

Rosemarie Bronko, 81, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in MapleShade Assisted Living, Nesquehoning.

She was a career registered nurse, graduating from the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, Allentown, and working at that hospital until retiring.

Born in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daugh-ter of the late Louis and Mary (Danyo) Bronko.

She was a 1955 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.

The deceased was an active member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe. She was a regular attendant of Mass, a participant in church events, a member of the FYI Club and a volunteer at the Mother Pauline Thrift Shop.

She was also instrumental in starting the Laurel Blossom Chapter of the Red Hat Ladies Society.

Surviving are a brother, Louis Bronko of Lehighton; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by three sisters, Kathryn Roper, Mary Gillespie and Patricia Humphrey; and a brother, Michael Bronko.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with her nephew, the Rev. Hugh Gillespie, SMM, officiating. Interment with Rite of Committal, St. Mary's Greek Catholic Cemetery, Nesqueh-oning. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, April 21 (with Wake service), and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Mother Pauline Thrift Shop at St. Joseph's RCC, Jim Thorpe, 18229. Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary