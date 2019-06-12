Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Harrisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Harrisson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemarie Harrisson Obituary
Rosemarie Harrisson
Rosemarie Harrisson, 82, of Lansdowne, passed away Sunday, June 9, in Weatherly at the home of her son, David.
Born in Coal-dale, she was a daughter of the late William and Marie (Rohn) Kissner.
She was a 1954 graduate of East Mauch Chunk Senior High School.
She had worked at Bell Telephone, Kmart in Clifton Heights, PA, and also at the William Penn School District.
Rosemarie was very devoted to her family and loved taking care of them.
She is survived by her children, Roslyn Peterson of Emmaus, F. David Harrisson Jr. of Weatherly, and his fiance Deborah, of Virginia Beach, Charles B. Harrisson II, and wife Heather of Drexel Hill, Keith T. Harrisson of Lansdowne; a brother, Eugene Kisser, and wife Sybil, of Sebring, FL; sisters, Patricia Herman of Pine Hill, NJ; and Catherine, wife of Francis "Cuzzy" Schweibinz, of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren Joseph Harrisson, Kayla Harrisson, Kimberly Harrisson, Nicholas Peterson, Amber Harrisson and Leah Harrisson; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Joseph W.E. Harrisson II; and daughter, Marie C. (Harrisson) Kohlbrenner; a brother, William Kissner; and a sister, Joan Barber.
She was loved and will be missed by all.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Memorial visitation 10-11 a.m.
Interment will be in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now