Rosemarie Harrisson

Rosemarie Harrisson, 82, of Lansdowne, passed away Sunday, June 9, in Weatherly at the home of her son, David.

Born in Coal-dale, she was a daughter of the late William and Marie (Rohn) Kissner.

She was a 1954 graduate of East Mauch Chunk Senior High School.

She had worked at Bell Telephone, Kmart in Clifton Heights, PA, and also at the William Penn School District.

Rosemarie was very devoted to her family and loved taking care of them.

She is survived by her children, Roslyn Peterson of Emmaus, F. David Harrisson Jr. of Weatherly, and his fiance Deborah, of Virginia Beach, Charles B. Harrisson II, and wife Heather of Drexel Hill, Keith T. Harrisson of Lansdowne; a brother, Eugene Kisser, and wife Sybil, of Sebring, FL; sisters, Patricia Herman of Pine Hill, NJ; and Catherine, wife of Francis "Cuzzy" Schweibinz, of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren Joseph Harrisson, Kayla Harrisson, Kimberly Harrisson, Nicholas Peterson, Amber Harrisson and Leah Harrisson; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Joseph W.E. Harrisson II; and daughter, Marie C. (Harrisson) Kohlbrenner; a brother, William Kissner; and a sister, Joan Barber.

She was loved and will be missed by all.

Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Memorial visitation 10-11 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.