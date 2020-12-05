Rosemarie Vanko
Rosemarie Vanko, 78, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton Campus.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late John Vanko and Marie (Cooper) Vanko of Summit Hill. She was a 1962 member of the Orthopedic Class of Carbon County Public Schools and Carbon County Education Classes in Bevan School of Jim Thorpe.
Rosemarie was a member of the former Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Coaldale and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving along with her mother is a sister, Julianne O'Gorman of Summit Hill; brother, Jack Vanko and his wife, Bonnie of Germansville; nieces, Jacqueline Vanko Scheib and her husband, Matthew of Schnecksville and Trisha O'Gorman Jones and her husband, Garth of Coaldale; nephews, Stephen Vanko and his wife, Erin of Etters and Francy O'Gorman and his wife, Laura of Summit Hill; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brianna and Sophia Vanko, both of Etters, Tony O'Gorman of Summit Hill, Jacob Jones of Coaldale and Stephan Scheib of Schnecksville.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown.
Contributions in Rosemarie's memory may be made to the Church Memorial Fund. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
