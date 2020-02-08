|
|
Rosemary A.
Whetstone
Rosemary A. Whetstone, 77, of East Elm Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Allentown surrounded by her beloved family.
Born Friday, July 17, 1942, in Coal-
dale, the daughter of the late Andrew P. and Mary C. (Lacko) Olsovsky. She was also predeceased by daughters, Angeline Whetstone-Nunemacher, and Julia Marie Whetstone; and brother, Sgt. Bernard J. Olsovsky.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph C. "Chip" Faust of Tamaqua; son, Andrew A. Whetstone of Lansford; daughters, Jessica A. Goho, wife of John, of Brockton, and Amelia Jo Bieniek, wife of Peter, of Tamaqua; sister, Bernadine M. Kunkel of Lansford; seven grandchildren; seven great-
grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School of Lansford, Rosemary had worked in the textile industry for many years. Rosemary also tended bar at the former Bromco's in Tamaqua. Rosemary enjoyed sewing, spending time on the computer and the companionship of her dog.
Service: A celebration of Rosemary's life will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in St. Michaels cemetery, Summit Hill.
Memorials in her name to: Ruth Steinert S.P.C.A., 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 8, 2020