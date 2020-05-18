Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Private
To be announced at a later date
Rosemary J. (Amici) Friel

Rosemary J. (Amici) Friel Obituary
Mrs. Rosemary J.
(Amici) Friel
Mrs. Rosemary J. (Amici) Friel went home to God on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She had been a resident of Whitehall Manor for the last eight years. She was the widow of Thomas H. "Mike" Friel.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Smith) Amici.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown.
Rose was employed at the former Western Electric plant and two locations of the former First National Bank in Allentown.
Rosemary enjoyed painting religious artwork, and had a book of poetry published.
Surviving are a sister Madeline, wife of Bruno Scotti; a brother-in-law, James Friel, and his wife, Susan; three sisters-in-law, Rose Marie, wife of Joseph Svetik, Patricia Heaney and Lorraine Boyle. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember her as a warm, loving and wonderfully kind and gentle soul.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and John Specht and Ann and Donald J. Cease.
The family offers a sincere thank you to both of the staffs of Whitehall Manor and Compassionate Care Hospice for their caring support.
Service: Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by Gilbert Funeral Home, Whitehall. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. 801 N. 11th St., Allentown, PA 18102.
On behalf of all of us, God speed "R- Mary."
Published in Times News on May 18, 2020
