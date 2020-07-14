Rosemary L. Karnish
Rosemary L. Karnish, 76, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Home in Weatherly.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Josephine L. (Zavodsky) Karnish.
She was a graduate of the former Lansford High School, then graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Bethlehem and last received her BSN after graduating from Cedar Crest College in Allentown.
Rosemary worked for St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, where she was a head ER nurse for several years and last worked as a home healthcare nurse in Tamaqua.
She was a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, and former St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, both of Lansford, and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving are a brother, Francis J. Karnish, and his wife Maryann, of Lansford; nephews, Frank Karnish, and his wife Sara, of Summit Hill, Christopher Karnish, and his wife Sara, of Barnesville, Matthew Karnish, and his wife Jennifer, of Maiden Creek Twp., and Jason Karnish, and his wife Amy, of Jim Thorpe; great nieces and nephews, Thaddeus, Noah, Jacob, Carley, Lukas, Jaxson, Emelia, Holden and Lincoln.
Service: Funeral services for Rosemary were held privately. Interment at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
.