1/
Rosemary L. Karnish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary L. Karnish
Rosemary L. Karnish, 76, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Home in Weatherly.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Josephine L. (Zavodsky) Karnish.
She was a graduate of the former Lansford High School, then graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Bethlehem and last received her BSN after graduating from Cedar Crest College in Allentown.
Rosemary worked for St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, where she was a head ER nurse for several years and last worked as a home healthcare nurse in Tamaqua.
She was a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, and former St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, both of Lansford, and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Surviving are a brother, Francis J. Karnish, and his wife Maryann, of Lansford; nephews, Frank Karnish, and his wife Sara, of Summit Hill, Christopher Karnish, and his wife Sara, of Barnesville, Matthew Karnish, and his wife Jennifer, of Maiden Creek Twp., and Jason Karnish, and his wife Amy, of Jim Thorpe; great nieces and nephews, Thaddeus, Noah, Jacob, Carley, Lukas, Jaxson, Emelia, Holden and Lincoln.
Service: Funeral services for Rosemary were held privately. Interment at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved