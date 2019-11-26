|
RoseMary Puksar
RoseMary Puksar, 95, of Nesquehoning, formerly Lansford passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at Manor Care Bethlehem.
RoseMary was born in Nesquehoning on July 22, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Mary (York) and John Maurer.
She was the widow of Francis "Frank" Puksar.
RoseMary was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School, Class of 1942.
She was of the Catholic faith.
RoseMary worked as a seamstress for several local factories until her retirement.
She enjoyed playing bingo and following current affairs, in particular politics. She was known for her generosity and for her "famous" Southern Fried Chicken.
She was a member of Catholic Slovak Ladies, former PV PTA, former St. Katharine Drexel and former St. Ann's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she is preceded in death by sisters, Joan Knapp, Helen Bliss, Anne Alback, Mary DeLasandro and Regina Maurer; brothers, Frank Mauer, James Mauer and Thomas Mauer.
RoseMary is survived by sons, Gregory Puksar of Bethlehem, and Raymond Puksar, Lansford; daughter, Regina Glauder, Jim Thorpe; two grandsons, Christopher and Daniel Puksar; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: Services and interment will be private at RoseMary's request and will be officiated by her cousin Monsignor Vincent York. Interment will take place at St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019