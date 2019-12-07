|
Rosemary
von Leer Lebo
Rosemay "Roey" von Leer Lebo, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Lake Hauto, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem after a brief illness.
Widow of John Packer "Jack" Lebo, who passed away on Jan. 28, 1979, Roey is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Lebo of Lake Hauto, John P. Lebo, and his wife, Shari, of Thompsons Station, TN, William N. Lebo, and his wife, Zoila, of McKinney, TX, Robert C. Lebo of Lake Hauto; sister, Isabel von Leer Matino of Ringtown; grandchildren, Stephanie Samsel Cohen, Tiffany Samsel Tillman, Jack Lebo, Samantha Lebo, Kathryn Lebo, Hunter Lebo, Derek Lebo, Zack Lebo, Alex Lebo and great-grandchild, Cameron Cohen.
She was predeceased by brothers, Lemuel, Murtha and William von Leer.
Born in Shenandoah on April 25, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Lemuel and Elizabeth (Durkin) von Leer.
Roey was a 1948 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School, where she was directress of the Glee Club. She attended McCann's School of Business in Mahanoy City.
Upon graduation, she worked for a number of regional businesses including L.A. Lutz in Mahanoy City, Malloy's Dairy and the Bell Telephone Co. in Shenandoah.
Meeting her husband Jack through mutual friends, Roey married in 1957 and moved to Tamaqua. Jack, along with partner, the late Brum Donohue, owned and operated P&B Sporting Goods on Pine Street.
She was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, longtime member of the Tamaqua Women's Club, volunteered in the Tamaqua High School library and worked the concession stand during Tamaqua football games.
Roey and Jack moved to Lake Hauto in 1970. She was the Lake Hauto club secretary for 19 years, the first female board member and the only elected female board president. During her tenure, she was instrumental in solidifying the purchase of the lake's south shore for the sole purpose of maintaining its natural beauty.
Roey was an avid reader and most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Service: A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Memorials in her honor can be made to:
Published in Times News on Dec. 7, 2019