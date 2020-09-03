1/1
Rosemay J. Taylor
Rosemary J. Taylor
Rosemary J. (Kenny) Taylor, 77, of Bowmanstown, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 1, 2020, at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of John J. Taylor since May 8, 1965.
Born in Queens, NY, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Burroughs) Kenny.
In her 20s, Rosemary was employed by the City of New York Sanitation Department. While employed there she represented her department in the Miss Civil Service ceremony at the 1964-65 World's Fair.
After her marriage to John she became a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, and an active member of the St. John Neumann school community.
In her later years, Rosemary worked for the United States Census Department and in the Customer Service Department of Blue Ridge Communications.
Rosemary enjoyed being a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, Palmerton; Den Mother for Palmerton Cub Pack; and an avid youth sports booster for many years for Palmerton High School's Cross Country and Track and Field programs.
Survivors: Husband; daughters, Maureen A., wife of Richard McCandless of Morgantown, WV, Erin M., wife of Gregory Vizza, of Glenside; sons, Michael C., and wife Kathy, of Chambersburg, Sean P., and wife Elizabeth of Mertztown; five grandchildren; sister, Cathy Bruder of New Hyde Park, NY; John Kenny of Pearl River, NY; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, James.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Viewing hours, 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions can be made to Holy Family Manor, ATTN: Resident Activities Fund, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.


Published in Times News on Sep. 3, 2020.
