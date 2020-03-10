Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy B. Jones Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy B. Jones Jr. Obituary
Roy B.
Jones Jr.
Roy B. Jones Jr., 92, of Oak Street, Bowmanstown, died suddenly Monday morning, March 2, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Eliza-beth A. (Brown) Jones, who passed in 2000.
Born in Palmer-ton, he was a son of the late Roy B. Sr. and Eva (Buss) Jones.
Roy was employed as a truck driver by Elko Construction. Previously, he worked for the former NJ Zinc Co., Palmerton, as a furnace operator.
Roy served in the Army, World War II, European Theatre, during the occupation.
An avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, he enjoyed hunting and hiking.
Survivors: Daughter, Kim, wife of Fred Haydt, of Allentown; son, Scott A. Jones of Allentown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Jones of Weissport; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by daughter, Paulette Polakovics; two sisters; and two brothers.
Services: at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: .
Published in Times News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -