Roy B.
Jones Jr.
Roy B. Jones Jr., 92, of Oak Street, Bowmanstown, died suddenly Monday morning, March 2, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Eliza-beth A. (Brown) Jones, who passed in 2000.
Born in Palmer-ton, he was a son of the late Roy B. Sr. and Eva (Buss) Jones.
Roy was employed as a truck driver by Elko Construction. Previously, he worked for the former NJ Zinc Co., Palmerton, as a furnace operator.
Roy served in the Army, World War II, European Theatre, during the occupation.
An avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, he enjoyed hunting and hiking.
Survivors: Daughter, Kim, wife of Fred Haydt, of Allentown; son, Scott A. Jones of Allentown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Jones of Weissport; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by daughter, Paulette Polakovics; two sisters; and two brothers.
Services: at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: .
Published in Times News on Mar. 10, 2020