Ruby Lorraine Lazarchick
Ruby Lorraine Lazarchick, 69, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Coaldale.
Born on Aug. 13, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Louella (nee Kemmerer) Gerber.
Prior to her retirement, Ruby worked for the former Morgan Knitting Mills, which subsequently became Hanes. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua.
A very independent woman, there wasn't anything Ruby couldn't do. She was a great cook, loved to sew, worked in her garden, decorated for the holidays, enjoyed the music of Elvis, and
enjoyed day trips with her sister-in-law, Nancy Gerber. However, her greatest joy was being Nana to her two
grandchildren, Sam and Spencer.
Ruby is survived by a daughter, Sherri Gerber of Tamaqua; son, Anthony "A.J." Yost of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Sam Fox and Spencer Gerber; sister, Darlene Wishousky; brother, Carl Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Arthur Gerber, Mel Gerber, and Donald Gerber; and sisters, Marie Leiby, Marlene Steigerwalt and Shirl Miller.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky View Memorial Park will follow the services. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on July 27, 2019