Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Lazarchick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Lorraine Lazarchick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Lorraine Lazarchick Obituary
Ruby Lorraine Lazarchick
Ruby Lorraine Lazarchick, 69, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Coaldale.
Born on Aug. 13, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Louella (nee Kemmerer) Gerber.
Prior to her retirement, Ruby worked for the former Morgan Knitting Mills, which subsequently became Hanes. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua.
A very independent woman, there wasn't anything Ruby couldn't do. She was a great cook, loved to sew, worked in her garden, decorated for the holidays, enjoyed the music of Elvis, and
enjoyed day trips with her sister-in-law, Nancy Gerber. However, her greatest joy was being Nana to her two
grandchildren, Sam and Spencer.
Ruby is survived by a daughter, Sherri Gerber of Tamaqua; son, Anthony "A.J." Yost of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Sam Fox and Spencer Gerber; sister, Darlene Wishousky; brother, Carl Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Arthur Gerber, Mel Gerber, and Donald Gerber; and sisters, Marie Leiby, Marlene Steigerwalt and Shirl Miller.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky View Memorial Park will follow the services. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now