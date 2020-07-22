Russell A. Mertz
Russell A. Mertz, 68, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, at his residence. He was the companion of Susie Long for over 13 years.
Born in Lehighton, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 1951, he was a son of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Hall) Mertz.
He was employed at Beh-avioral Health Associates in Lehighton as a maintenance supervisor.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Russell enjoyed lawn maintenance and working on lawn mowers. In his spare time, he loved taking "road trips," camping, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his companion Susie, are a daughter, Kristy L. Mertz of Lehighton; two sisters, Martine, wife of Barry Snyder, of Lehighton, and Geraldine Yale of Packerton; three brothers, Ronald Mertz, and his wife Sarah, of Beaver Run, Richard Mertz, and his companion Donna, of Mahoning Valley, and Larry Mertz, and his companion Val, of Mahoning Valley;
a granddaughter,
Hailee Ziegenfus; stepgrandchildren, Alma Long, Daniella Long, BrynnLee Long, Hailey Long, and Ethan Long; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, June Koch, Betty Moyer, and Marlowe Hancharick; and a brother, Gerald Mertz.
Service: Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Packerton Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Pl, No. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.